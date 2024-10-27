76 job seekers still await approval

Around 76 job seekers qualified under the Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) were deprived of final recommendations despite meeting government qualifications, according to the applicants.

The applicants, who hold honours and master's degrees in Islamic Studies from recognised universities, claimed they passed the NTRCA exam and qualified for both assistant maulvi and assistant teacher (religion) positions in the 4th public notice in 2022.

However, these candidates alleged that the NTRCA unjustly did not issue a final recommendation to them, which was published in 2023. They also alleged that a total of 55 of their fellow candidates, with the same qualifications as them, were given recommendations.

As a result, these 76 individuals have not been able to join any workplace.

The applicants even submitted applications to the NTRCA chairman and secretary to the Technical and Madrasa Education division in August and September, detailing the matter, but even that did not bring them any results.

In the letter, they said they passed from recognised universities. When they applied for the circular, the Madrasa MPO policy 2018 mentioned that candidates must be graduates from "recognised universities". However, in a later amendment in November 2020, the term "recognised universities" was removed.

Despite the amended policy, many candidates (holding certificates from recognised universities) were recommended for final appointments in the 3rd public recruitment notice in 2021. They were also included in the MPO list.

Similarly, in the 4th public recruitment notice, the same types of candidates received final recommendations and were included in the MPO. In the 5th notice, candidates with similar certificates were also recommended.

But these 76 candidates were deprived of the final recommendations, they claimed.

Mohidul Islam, one of the candidates, said, "We did not find any solution for the 76 candidates despite multiple applications. Now we have been experiencing extreme discrimination and prolonged frustration for over a year. It has already affected most of our families."

Another candidate, Aziz Mia, said under the 2018 policy, assistant maulvi candidates holding honors and master's degrees were recommended and included in the MPO in the 3rd notice of 2021, while many others were recommended in the 4th notice based on their fazil certificates. Some of their fellows even received final recommendations in 5th notice.

However, the 76 applicants have not received any solution despite applying several times over the past year, he added.

Asked over the matter, NTRCA Secretary Rizwanul Haque said he heard of such a letter submitted by a group of candidates. There were discussions over the matter. He, however, couldn't specifically share any follow-ups regarding the matter.

Contacted, Farzana Rasul, assistant director of NTRCA's education and standard section, said, "There is no such chance to eliminate them from final recommendations without proper grounds. Maybe they did not meet the criteria asked in the circular."

When it was mentioned that other candidates with similar certificates and qualifications were given recommendations, she said the NTRCA authorities would look into the matter.