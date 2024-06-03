75pc slum dwellers use firewood for cooking

Shows study; it affects health and environment

Around 75 percent of households in Dhaka slums rely on firewood for cooking, according to a recent study by Bangladesh Resource Center for Indigenous Knowledge, a non-profit organisation.

Slum residents also use plastic, polythene, wood dust, garment waste, kerosene, and tree leaves as cooking fuel, which impacts their health and pollutes the environment, the study said.

Among 469 households in 18 Dhaka slums, 42 percent have access to pipeline gas. Of the pipeline gas users, only 53 percent have formal connections, it also said.

Twenty-eight percent of households use cylinder gas. The average expenditure of a family on cooking fuel is Tk 1,514 per month -- 11 percent of their average monthly income.

Also, 57 percent of urban poor in Dhaka use a common cooking facility.

Regarding health risks, 14 percent of households link cooking smoke to coughing, while 25 percent connect it with symptoms such as cough, asthma, and chest discomfort.

Furthermore, 11.73 percent associate both asthma and coughing with cooking smoke, while 49 percent link health issues beyond respiratory ailments to it, the study revealed.

The study titled "Present Energy Use by Urban Poor and Challenges for Adoption of Renewable Energy: Situation in Dhaka City" was presented at a national dialogue yesterday, at The Daily Star Centre.

BARCIK, and Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies and Coalition For The Urban Poor jointly organised the event.

Speakers said the urban poor should get access to cooking fuel and electricity at a cheaper cost. Besides, there should be opportunities for them to get renewable energy like solar power and community-based biogas plants in the slums, they added.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dhaka University Emeritus Prof Nazrul Islam criticised Rajuk for neglecting the urban poor in its plans.

Mohammad Ali Naqi, vice president of Institute of Architects Bangladesh, said without the slum residents, it is impossible to achieve the clean energy goal of 2030 or 2040.

Prof Adil Mohammed Khan, president of Bangladesh Institute of Planners, advocated for shifting slum residents to formal housing and integrating them into urban plans.

Prof Khosru Mohammad Salim, director of Green Energy Research Center, suggested bio-plants as a viable energy solution for slums.

Chairman of CAPS Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder presided over the programme, where pro-Vice Chancellor of State University Prof Nawzia Yasmin, DNCC Chief Town Planner Maksud Hashem, and Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon Aminur Rasul also spoke.