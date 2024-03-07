75 arrested in two days

Detective branch of police arrested 75 alleged members of teen gangs from different parts of Dhaka in the last two days.

The teenagers were held in separate drives from the capital's Tejgaon, Gulshan, Uttara, and Motijheel areas on Monday and Tuesday, said Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, yesterday.

They are involved in drug peddling, extortion, mugging, eve-teasing, and even murder, he claimed.

"Operating under names like Young Star, Big Boss, Disco Boys, Bandhu Mahal, and Sheel Bishu Gang, these gangs are backed by political figures and councillors of Dhaka city Corporations. At least 34 teenagers have been killed in gang attacks in the last two days," he said.

Wanted in several cases, the arrestees would be interrogated for information on their "big brothers", he added.