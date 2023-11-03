74pc rise in misinformation between Jan, June

Political misinformation increased by 74 percent during the second quarter (April-June), compared to the first quarter (January-March), ahead of the national elections, according to fact-checking organisation Dismislab.

A 56 percent increase was recorded in between the second and third quarter (July-September), according to the organisation's analysis of 2,049 reports published on seven fact-checking websites between January and September.

In September alone, fact-checking organisations identified 83 instances of false political information, contrasting to only 31 instances in January. Meanwhile, 44 percent of the misinformation was identified in a single fact-check, pertaining to politics. The analysis highlights emergence of visa policies and sanctions as new subjects for disinformation, while the creation of counterfeit photo cards, under the guise of mainstream media, has become a prominent disinformation tactic.

In Bangladesh, the propagation of misinformation revolves around four areas -- politics, religion, disaster, and sports. While the traditional trend of spreading false information about politicians persists, a new trend, targeting the US ambassador has recently emerged, according to the analysis. About 40 percent of the 370 instances of verified political misinformation in Bangladesh were directed towards Awami League, while BNP was targeted in 26 percent of cases.

Most of the false and misleading content carries a negative tone, but each category also contains some instances of fake praise for leaders and their actions.

Out of the 81 manipulated media content identified this year, 69 percent were employed to spread false information around local politics, as per the analysis.