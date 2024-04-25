‘74 students lost lives on road’

At least 74 students were killed in road crashes during 15 days of the Eid rush this year, meaning more than four students died daily. They were among the 367 people killed across 358 road crashes in between April 4 and 18 this year, Road Safety Foundation said yesterday.

Students accounted for 20.16 percent of deaths during this time.

The organisation said a significant increase in road crashes and fatalities were reported during this year's Eid, compared to the previous year.

At least 285 people were killed in 240 road crashes in 14 days during the Eid rush last year. So, road crashes and subsequent deaths saw a 39.20 percent and 20.19 percent rise compared to last year.

RSF prepared the report after compiling media reports and their own findings.

Prof AI Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, chairman of RSF, said the country incurred losses amounting to Tk 1,330.5 crore caused by the crashes over 15 days. He said they made the estimate as per the International Road Assessment Program.

He said while media reports showed 493 people were injured in the 15 days, the actual number would be over 1,500. At least 454 injured people were admitted to National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in just three days during Eid vacation.

Also, 156 people were killed in 183 bike-related road crashes, which is 42.50 percent and 51.11 percent of total deaths and crashes respectively.

The organisation mentioned 10 reasons -- including unfit vehicles, reckless driving, unskilled and unfit drivers, absence of any work schedule and weak traffic management behind the road crashes.

RSF gave 13 recommendations -- including uninterrupted execution of the Road Transport Act-2018 – to reduce crashes.

Saidur Rahman, executive director of the foundation, was also present at the event.