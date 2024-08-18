73 police officers promoted to DIG rank

The government today promoted 73 police officers to the rank of deputy inspectors general (DIG) of police.

Of the promoted, 10 officers got direct promotion, while 63 other officials got supernumerary promotion (officials who hold the same position and perform the same duties after their elevation).

The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home issued two separate circulars, signed by the ministry's deputy secretary Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, in this regard.

According to the notification, the officials will get conceptual seniority, and the order will be effective soon after joining.

For the supernumerary posts, tenure validity will be one year. If any officer gets regular promotion during this time, the posts will be dissolved. It will also apply to any official who will be retired, or removed during this time, reads the second circular.

According to sources, the majority of the police officials, who got the promotion today, have joined the force after attending the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 15 batch and BCS 17 batch.

Most of the officials who got promoted to DIG are holding posts of superintendent of police.