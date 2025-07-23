71 Myanmar nationals return home from Bangladesh

A total of 71 Myanmar nationals from 20 families have returned to their country over the past two days, leaving Bangladesh territory.

The individuals, belonging to the ethnic Tanchangya community, had been living in the border area of Baish Fari in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban.

Lt Col SM Khairul Alam, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion-34 in Cox's Bazar, confirmed the development.

He said the repatriation took place in two phases -- on Tuesday and Wednesday -- and involved 71 members of the Tanchangya community.

"They were persuaded and sent back voluntarily," he added.

The Myanmar nationals had taken shelter in homes of relatives or known members of the Bangladeshi Tanchangya community during the ongoing conflict between the Arakan Army and Myanmar junta forces.

As the situation in Myanmar has calmed, authorities were able to convince them to return voluntarily, said Alam.

Local sources said the Tanchangya men, women and children crossed back into Myanmar through the mango orchard area adjacent to Border Pillar No 34.

Fierce fighting between the Arakan Army and Myanmar junta forces began in late 2023. In December, the Arakan Army took control of Maungdaw Township, resulting in the rebel group gaining control over nearly 271 kilometres of the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

According to the latest UNHCR report, around 150,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh in the last 18 months since the latest round of conflict began, taking shelter in camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.

Previously, in 2017, over 750,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh to escape persecution and violence by Myanmar's military junta.

In addition to the Rohingya, a small number of people from other communities, including the Tanchangya, also sought refuge in Bangladesh due to the ongoing clashes between the Arakan Army and junta forces.