71 computers provided to 40 Chowki courts

A total of 71 computers were provided today by the Supreme Court (SC) to 40 Chowki courts across the country for use in courts and offices.

Chowki courts are lower level courts that handle both civil and criminal cases using standard legal procedures in remote areas, typically at the upazila level.

A total of 400 computers have so far been provided to district courts by the SC in light of Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed's directives to bring dynamism in the judicial process of the courts of the country since he took over as the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh on August 11 last year.

Besides, 120 judicial officers of the country were given laptops by the SC during this period, a SC press release said.

Trial proceedings are currently being conducted in 40 Chowki courts in 23 districts.

Judicial officers of the rank of senior assistant judge, senior judicial magistrate, joint district judge and additional district judge are working in these courts.