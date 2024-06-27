70pc incidents land related

Says Peace Observatory report on 2013-2021

At least 10 people from the Hindu community died and 862 were injured in 3,710 incidents of violence against the country's Hindu community between January 2013 and September 2021, said a recent report of Bangladesh Peace Observatory.

The religious minorities have been facing physical, non-physical and gender-based violence, it said, adding that around 2 percent of the incidents are of gender-based violence.

Land grabbing continued to be a threat to religious minority groups during this time, irrespective of the political party in power, the report said.

Citing rights body Ain o Salish Kendra, the report mentioned that at least 26 incidents of land grabbing took place between 2013 and 2021.

As per the report, almost 70 percent of incidents of violence ensued in connection with land-related disputes, destruction of properties and religious sites.

Political violence also remains a big concern for religious minorities in Bangladesh, especially during the election time.

The ASK in a report highlighted that people from Hindu community were disproportionately affected by violence following the elections on January 5, 2014