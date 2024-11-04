70 more Bangladeshis return from war-stricken Lebanon

Seventy stranded Bangladeshi expatriates from war-torn Lebanon safely arrived in Dhaka last night on an Emirates Airlines flight (EK-584), fully funded by the Bangladeshi government.

To date, a total of 338 Bangladeshis has been repatriated from Lebanon in seven flights, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

The repatriation operation is a joint effort supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, the Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

On their arrival, officials from the foreign and expatriates' welfare ministries, along with representatives from the IOM, welcomed the returnees at the airport.

Each returnee received Tk 5,000 as pocket money, along with basic food supplies and medical assistance.

The government has pledged to cover all repatriation expenses for Bangladeshi nationals wishing to return from Lebanon amidst the ongoing war.

Yesterday, a Bangladeshi expatriate was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon.