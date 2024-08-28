70 indigenous families attacked in the north

At least 70 families from the indigenous communities across five districts in the northern region have come under attack since the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5.

The violence, which continued for three days, left 25 people injured and resulted in significant property damage.

The Adivasi Chhatra Janata, a student body representing the communities in Dinajpur, revealed the details during a press conference at the Dinajpur Press Club yesterday.

Ishwar Tudu, a leader of the organisation, presented the keynote address, detailing the extent of the attacks.

The violence occurred between August 5 and August 7, affecting the districts of Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, and Naogaon.

The attacks involved looting, vandalism, and arson.

In addition to the destruction of homes, the attackers also looted fish from ponds and damaged or stole crops, with total financial losses estimated at approximately Tk 2.5 crore.

Despite the severity of the attacks, no official cases have been filed yet.

The violence also included the defacement of the Shidhu-Kanu sculpture, a monument commemorating the historic Tevaga movement, located on the way to the Kantajew temple in Kaharol upazila, Dinajpur.

The student leaders called on the government to restore the damaged sculpture.

Specific incidents highlighted during the press conference include the torching and looting of homes in Pipalla village, Biral upazila, and Birganj upazila in Dinajpur, leaving many residents displaced out of fear.

In Bochaganj, 12 bighas of land belonging to the indigenous communities were seized, and in Parbatipur upazila, houses were occupied after being set on fire.

Further attacks were reported in Ranisankail upazila of Thakurgaon, where four houses were burned down.

In Godagari upazila of Rajshahi, several villages were targeted, with valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted. Similar incidents occurred in Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila, where fish from several ponds were looted, and in Patnitola upazila of Naogaon, where shops owned by indigenous families were ransacked.

The students at the press conference demanded a thorough investigation into the attacks and immediate government action to protect the affected communities.