Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 06:40 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 06:45 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

7-year-old Musa sent to Singapore for treatment

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 06:40 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 06:45 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Channel i

Musa, a seven-year-old who was shot in the head during violence centring the quota reform movement on July 19, was sent to Singapore today for better medical treatment.

He departed Dhaka airport on a Singaporean air ambulance, arranged by Channel i under the supervision of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, according to Channel i sources.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Musa has been fighting for his life for the last 94 days. He was shot near his residence in Rampura while he was with his grandmother. The seven-year-old was initially treated at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later transferred to the intensive care unit at the Combined Military Hospital, where he remained on life support.

Treatment arrangements in Singapore were made on doctors' advice. He will be admitted to the National University Hospital upon arrival, the sources added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
dengue
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৭ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৩৯

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ২৫৭ জন।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বন্দর

চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে প্রাইম মুভার চালকদের ধর্মঘট বৃহস্পতিবার পর্যন্ত স্থগিত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে