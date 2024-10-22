7-year-old Musa sent to Singapore for treatment

Musa, a seven-year-old who was shot in the head during violence centring the quota reform movement on July 19, was sent to Singapore today for better medical treatment.

He departed Dhaka airport on a Singaporean air ambulance, arranged by Channel i under the supervision of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, according to Channel i sources.

Musa has been fighting for his life for the last 94 days. He was shot near his residence in Rampura while he was with his grandmother. The seven-year-old was initially treated at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later transferred to the intensive care unit at the Combined Military Hospital, where he remained on life support.

Treatment arrangements in Singapore were made on doctors' advice. He will be admitted to the National University Hospital upon arrival, the sources added.