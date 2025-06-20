7 pushed in thru Thakurgaon border

The detainees include one man, four women and two minors

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained seven individuals from Chapsar border area in Thakurgaon's Haripur upazila early today after India's Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly pushed them into Bangladesh territory.

The detainees include one man, aged around 30, four women aged between 18-45, and two minors -- aged 17 and and 4, said Lt Col Abdullah Al Moin Hasan, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-42 in Dinajpur.

A BGB patrol team of Chapsar Border Out Post (BOP) detained the seven from Bhaturia Fakirdighi village alongside the border Pillar No. 347 around 12:30am after they were pushed into Bangladesh, he added.

Quoting the detainees, the BGB official said Indian police had earlier detained them from different parts of Mumbai. Later, they were handed over to the BSF, which pushed them into Bangladeshi territory.

Upon initial interrogation, it was found that the adult individuals went to India illegally through brokers about twenty years ago in search of work, the CO said.

After verifying their identities, who hailed from Jashore and Narial, BGB handed them over to Haripur Police Station in Thakurgaon this afternoon, said Md Jakaria Mandal, its officer-in-charge.

Police are working to hand them over to their families after legal procedures, the OC added.