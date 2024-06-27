7 killed, 9 hurt in road accidents

At least seven people were killed and nine injured in road accidents in Dinajpur, Rangpur, Joypurhat, Pabna and Habiganj districts in the last two days.

In Habiganj, constable Rabiul Haque, 25, died after being hit by a truck in Shaistaganj upazila yesterday morning.

Rabiul was posted at the check-post in front of Shaistaganj Highway Police Station when the speeding truck ran him over while trying to evade the check-post, said OC Taimur Islam.

Police seized the truck and arrested its driver Kamal, 52, and helpers Ramzan, 18, and Md Monirul Islam, 26.

In Joypurhat's Kalai upazila, a bus hit a motorcycle in Shantinagar village, leaving its rider dead on the spot yesterday noon. The deceased is Samsuddin Sarkar, 60.

In Pabna Sadar upazila, two persons were killed and five injured as a CNG-run three-wheeler was hit by a truck yesterday noon. The deceased are Pradip Haldar and Shompa Rani, said Md Rawshan Ali, OC of Pabna Sadar Police Station.

In Dinajpur, a biker died and his pillion sustained injuries as their motorcycle collided with a tractor in Matherganj village under Nawabganj upazila on Tuesday.

The deceased is motorcycle rider Md Abdul Monnaf, 22.

In Rangpur's Pirganj upazila, a rickshaw-van collided with a tractor on Tuesday evening in Khalashpur village, leaving two persons dead and three injured.

The deceased are van puller Abdur Rahman, 55, and its passenger Fatema Bewa, 75, said OC Anwarul Islam of Pirganj Police Station.