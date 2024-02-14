7 killed, 6 hurt in road accidents

Seven people were killed and six persons injured in road accidents yesterday.

In Bogura, two teenage cousins died as a truck ran over their motorcycle at Sabgram in Sadar upazila.

The accident happened around 10:30am on the 2nd bypass of Dhaka-Rangpur highway when a truck hit their bike and another truck ran them over, said police.

Mahanur Islam, 13, and Sifat Islam,15, sixth-graders of Karatoya Multimedia High School in Gabtali upazila, died on the spot.

Naruli Police Outpost Sub-inspector Sajjatul Islam said, "They were going home after refueling their vehicle in Sabgram area."

Meanwhile, a girl was killed and her brother injured when a sand-laden truck crashed into their motorcycle from behind in Sonatala upazila.

The accident occurred around 10:00am in Panchkuri Bridge area, said police.

Sahana Aktar,17, a 12th-grader from the upazila who was on the motorbike, died on the spot, said police.

In Kurigram, a farmer was killed after a bus hit him on Bhurungamari-Kurigram highway in Pathari Mosque area under Nageshwari upazila.

The victim -- Mafiz Uddin, 43, from Dharkar Kuti village in Nageshwari -- was crossing the road as he was going to the district's Madinatul Ulum Cadet Madrasha where his son studies.

Locals kept the road blocked until police went there to control the situation, said Nageshwari Police Station OC Rup Kumar Sarkar.

In Munshiganj, two fish traders were killed and five of their fellows injured as a pickup overturned after hitting a road divider on Bangabandhu expressway in Hansara of Sreenagar.

Md Hafez, 45, and Md Shahidul, 42, were declared dead at Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex.

Police and eyewitnesses said the fish-laden pickup was going to Dhaka from Mawa. On the way, its driver lost control and the vehicle collided with the road divider.

The injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

In Thakurgaon, a motorcyclist was killed as the bike hit a tree beside Ranisankail-Nekmarad road in Ranisankail. Riajul Islam,18, died on the spot.