7 jailed over illegal parking, road obstructions

At least seven individuals were sentenced to seven days in jail for blocking roads, occupying rickshaw stands, and operating handcarts in violation of traffic rules, as part of a mobile court drive launched by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in the capital's Mitford and Babubazar areas.

The drive, conducted yesterday by DMP's Lalbagh Division in coordination with metropolitan magistrates and local police stations, targeted illegal parking, unlicensed vehicles, and other obstructions to traffic flow, said Muhammad Tabibur Rahman, deputy commissioner of DMP's Media and Public Relations Division.

In the Babubazar Bridge area, one driver affiliated with Bahadur Shah Paribahan was found operating a vehicle without a licence and was sentenced to one month in jail, the official added.

Additionally, two drivers were fined Tk 6,000 each for illegally parking trucks. In default of payment, they were to serve seven days in jail. Both paid the fines and were released.

Legal action is being pursued against several others who fled the scene during the operation.

Several arrests were also made for causing traffic disruptions by refuelling buses on the roadside, further aggravating congestion.