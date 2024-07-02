7 injured in clash between factory workers and police on Dhaka-M'singh highway in Gazipur

The clash ensued when workers blocked the highway

At least seven people including five law enforcers were injured during a clash between police and workers of a factory on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Sreepur today.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector ASM Abdur Noor said, "I was injured when a brick thrown by the workers hit my head. I am now admitted to Al Hera Hospital. Four more constables suffered injuries during the clash."

The clash ensued when hundreds of workers blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around noon demanding payment of their attendance bonus and leave allowance, our Gazipur correspondent reports.

Vehicular movement on the highway came to a halt for two hours following the demonstration of factory workers on the highway in Mauna Palli Bidyut area.

However, the traffic situation became normal around 2:00pm, said Ismail, sub-inspector of Mauna Highway Police Station.

Sarwar Alam, superintendent of police of Gazipur Industrial Police, said, "We requested the workers to withdraw their blockade. But they started to throw brick chips at the police. A police inspector was injured. In self-defence, industrial police lobbed sound grenades and fired rubber bullets to bring the situation under control."

The protesters claimed that two of their group sustained injuries during the police action.