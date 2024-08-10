7 injured, army vehicle torched in Gopalganj clash

At least seven people including five army personnel were injured and a military vehicle was torched during a clash in Gopalganj this afternoon.

The incident took place near Gopinathpur bus stand in Gopinathpur union of Gopalganj Sadar upazila around 3:30pm, reports our Faridpur correspondent.

Locals said thousands of leaders and activists of Awami League and its allied organisations brought out a procession this afternoon demanding the return of party President Sheikh Hasina to the country.

The AL men came from Gopinathpur union, Jalalaban union of Gopalganj Sadar upazila and Nizamkandi Union of Kashiani upazila.

Later, they blocked the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Gopinathpur area around 3:00pm, causing traffic congestion on the highway.

On information, a team of army personnel working in Gopalganj went there. At one point, the protesters locked into an altercation with the army personnel.

The altercation soon turned violent forcing the army personnel to open blank fire to bring the situation under control.

Five army personnel and two of the protesters, including a child, were injured.

An army vehicle was set alight.

Major Akikur Rahman Rosad, who is serving in Gopalganj, said, that they heard the news from locals.

More details of the incident will be provided in a press notice, he added.