7 hurt as students of Dhaka College, City College clash

A clash between the students of Dhaka College and Dhaka City College broke out at Science Lab and adjacent areas yesterday, leaving several people injured.

The intermittent clashes, which lasted for more than three hours, caused severe traffic congestion in the surrounding areas, forcing many commuters to walk to their destinations.

AKM Mahfuzul Haque, officer-in-charge of New Market Police Station, said the violence was a sequel to an incident on Tuesday, when some City College students allegedly beat Dhaka College students over seating arrangements at a coaching centre.

Around 11:30am yesterday, students of both colleges took to the streets and started hurling brick chips at each other. They also chased each other with sticks, leading to the clash.

Police said students from both sides attacked law enforcers during the incident, leaving several policemen injured. The law enforcers used batons and a sound grenade to disperse the students. At least seven students from both sides were injured.

Traffic movement began to return to normal on the roads around Science Lab after 3:00pm, as students from both groups retreated to their campuses.

Photo: Orchid Chakma

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Ramna Division, said such incidents occur frequently and even trivial matters spark clashes between the two colleges.

"We will talk to the principals of both colleges. This time, we want to identify the root cause. People suffer due to this," he said.

"Any major untoward incident may occur anytime. We want a solution. We will take steps in this regard," the DC added.