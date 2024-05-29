7 fun Facts to Crunch on World Biscuit Day

1 Origin of the Word "Biscuit"

The term "biscuit" comes from the French word "biscuit" (bis-qui), which has Latin roots in "panis biscotus," meaning twice-cooked bread.

2 Accidental Chocolate Chip Cookie

Some of the world's most beloved biscuits were created by accident. For example, the chocolate chip cookie was invented by Ruth Wakefield in 1938 when she ran out of baker's chocolate and used broken pieces of a semi-sweet chocolate bar instead.

3 Largest biscuit ever made

The largest biscuit, a chocolate chip cookie, measured 754 m² and was made by the Immaculate Baking Company in Flat Rock, North Carolina, USA, on May 17, 2003. Weighing 18 tonnes and with a diameter of 30.7 m, it set a world record.

4 Dunking Tradition

The tradition of dunking biscuits in tea or coffee has been enjoyed for centuries. Its exact origins are uncertain, but it is believed to have started in the UK in the early 19th century. As tea became a popular beverage in Britain, people began to dunk biscuits into their tea to soften them and enhance the flavor.

5 First Cookies Baked in Space

In December 2019, astronaut Luca Parmitano made history aboard the International Space Station by baking chocolate chip cookies in zero gravity. This unique experiment marked the first-time raw ingredients were baked in space, promising a sweeter future for long-haul missions.

6 Biscuit Sculptures

Biscuit artists create intricate sculptures and designs using biscuits as their medium. Some of these edible artworks can be incredibly detailed and take days or even weeks to complete. The biscuit sculpture in the photo dates back to the early twentieth century.

7 Oldest Surviving Biscuit

Dating back to 1784, the oldest surviving biscuit is a ship's biscuit known for its legendary durability. These biscuits were famously inedible and so sturdy that sailors sometimes used them as makeshift postcards. This biscuit bears an inscription: "This biscuit was given - Miss Blacket at Berwick on Tuesday 13 April 1784, [signed] Bewick. " It's believed that the inscription was penned by the wood engraver Thomas Bewick (1753-1828), whose family retained ownership of the biscuit until around 1950.

Research: Samia Huda