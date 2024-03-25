7 flyovers formally opened to traffic

Seven flyovers that were built on the Dhaka-Gazipur route under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project were formally opened to traffic yesterday.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the flyovers virtually from his Secretariat office.

"These are Eid gifts for holidaymakers... We are opening these flyovers to make people's Eid journey smoother," Quader said.

The seven flyovers are: two flyovers (right and left) near airport (323 metres each); one each at Jashimuddin (180m), Gazipura (165m), Open University (165m), Bhogra (240m) and Gazipur Chowrastha (568m).

Some of the flyovers were already open to traffic, officials said. Works on a major flyover have not been completed yet.

The 20.5-kilometre bus corridor, the country's first dedicated rapid bus service, will allow people to reach Dhaka from Gazipur, the nearby city, in 35-40 minutes. This journey now takes somewhere between 1.5 and two-three hours.

"The project is now near completion. It saw 91 percent overall progress so far," he said, adding that they hope to launch the BRT services within this year.

The Tk 4,268.38-crore project, formally known as Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project, was undertaken in November 2012 to build a 20.50km dedicated bus service road from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Gazipur.

It was supposed to be completed at a cost of Tk 2,037.85 crore by December 2016.

But issues relating to land acquisition, relocation of utility services, design changes, contractors running out of money, and the pandemic mainly caused the delay. Moreover, physical work was suspended twice.

As a result, the total project cost rose to Tk 4,268.3 crore, and the deadline revised till December 2024.

At first, the authority planned to operate spacious and comfortable articulated buses on the route. But Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Company Ltd later decided to operate electric buses instead and started the process to procure 130 electric buses in July 2022.

However, the company changed its mind again and floated a tender in January last year to procure 137 diesel-run AC buses, shows company documents. The bidding process, however, was cancelled late last year, officials said.

Since the company will not be able to hire an operator until the middle of next year, it will engage Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation to operate the buses, according to documents.

Replying to a query, Quader said they will not revive their plan to extend the BRT line up to Mohakhali because it will cause public sufferings.