7 DU affiliated college students block road in New Markat, Science Lab demanding separate univ

Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University today staged demonstrations blocking the road in New Market and Science Lab areas in the capital demanding a separate autonomous university comprising the seven educational institutions.

Several hundred students from the colleges gathered on the premises of Dhaka College around 11:30am and then spread to the areas.

Following the blockade, traffic movement came to a halt on the roads in Azimpur, Science Lab, New Market areas.

Hundreds of people started walking to their destinations due to the protest, our correspondent reported around 2:00pm.

The demonstrators were seen chanting slogans like "Two zero two four, affiliation no more".

According to them, they came up with the demand to avoid the issues they have been facing for long due to the affiliation with the DU.

A Dhaka College student who joined the demonstration said, "We have been suffering from session jam and delayed publication of results due to the affiliation. We want a separate university to avoid such problems. We no longer want the affiliation."

The affiliated colleges are Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Titumir College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardi College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Women College, Mirpur Government Bangla College.