7 cops, 5 others sued in Dhaka

Seven police personnel and five others have been sued under Torture and Custodial Death (Prohibition) Act on charge of torturing a man to death.

They are DMP's Jatrabari Police Station former officer-in-charge ABM Forman Ali, sub-inspectors Chanchal Kumar Biswas and Mizanur Rahman, assistant sub-inspector Delowar Hossain and constables Habibur, Jonab Ali and Mobarak, and police informers Sabuj and Shah Alam, Dhaka Medical College lecturer Farhana Yeasmin, Dhaka Central Jail deputy jailer Mahbub and its jail super.

Sonia Begum, wife of the victim Mohammad Rana, filed the case with the Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Court of Dhaka yesterday, said additional public prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain recorded statements of the complainant, he said.

According to the case statement, on March 17, Rana was called by accused Shah Alam and Sabuj from his Fatullah's house. Identifying themselves as detectives, they took him to Jatrabari Police Station in a car and tortured him.

The case statement said both his legs were broken. Besides, there were injury marks on his head and chest. The complainant heard the sound of beating and the victim's cry for help. Accused Sabuj told her [complainant] if she could pay Tk 50,000, the beating would stop. It also said police asked the complainant to go to the court when she went to the police station.

On March 20, the complainant received a call that said her husband Rana died at DMCH.