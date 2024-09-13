7 children drown in three districts

One still missing

At least seven children have died by drowning and one other was still missing in Kurigram, Sirajganj and Feni districts in the last two days.

In Kurigram, four schoolchildren from different villages under Nageshwari upazila went to bathe in Brahmaputra river and drowned on Wednesday. Locals yesterday noon recovered bodies of three of them -- Jewel Islam, 7; Nazmul Hossain, 7; and Atiq Hossain, 7 -- from the river along different areas under Nageshwari, Ulipur and Chilmari upazilas.

Family members and locals were continuing search for Ankhi Khatun, 9, who remained missing.

Biswadev Roy, officer-in-charge of Kachakata Police Station in the upazila, confirmed the matter.

In Sirajganj, locals recovered the bodies of two children from Jamuna river yesterday morning near Janata High School in Chowhali upazila.

They were: Md Hazrat Ali, 7, and Khadiza Khatun, 6, of Kukri village under the upazila.

Both of them drowned after they went to bathe in the river on Wednesday. OC Shamol Kumar Dutta of Chowhali Police Station said a case was filed.

In Feni, two children drowned in ponds under Parshuram municipality area yesterday.

The deceased are 15-month-old Nahida Akhter Nupur and two-year-old Meheraz Habib Tasif.

Nazmul Hasan, upazila health and family planning officer in Parshuram, confirmed the deaths.