7 Bangladeshis detained by BSF in Kurigram released

Seven Bangladeshis detained by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) yesterday morning were released and handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) later that afternoon.

The individuals were identified as Nikhil Chandra Bishwas, 50, Manik Chandra Roy, 45, Manmohan Chandra Bishwas, 46, Subal Chandra Bishwas, 40, Dayanath Biswas, 35, Nipul Chandra Bishwas, 36, and Bipul Bishwas, 32.

BGB officials said these men, from Teparkuti and Dhuluabari villages in Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram, had crossed into India's Dhubri district in Assam through Kedar border.

They visited Bhogdanga village outside the barbed wire fence of Golokganj Police Station. BSF members from Kedar Adda BOP detained them yesterday morning.

The BSF handed over them to the BGB in the afternoon.

After questioning, the BGB returned the to their family last night.

Later, Nikhil told media that that they went to Bhogdanga village in India to participate in Bhasan Puja.