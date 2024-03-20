7 arrested for multiple crimes

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Monday night arrested seven members of a gang during raids at Abdullahpur in Dhaka and Tongi in Gazipur.

The gang members were involved in sexual harassment, rape, robbery and sharing obscene videos on social media in the areas, Rab-1 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahfuzur Rahman said yesterday.

They were arrested in raids conducted between 7:00pm and 10:00pm conducted on the basis of intelligence information, the Rab official added.

The arrestees are Shahidul Hossain, 31, Farooq Mia, 24, Shamim, 19, Hridoy, 22, Alamgir Hossain, 25, Zahid, 19, and Sabuj, 24.

He added that several sharp weapons, four mobile phones and money were recovered from their possession.