6th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant

First delivery of nuclear fuel takes Bangladesh closer to its goal. Photo: Collected

The sixth batch of nuclear fuel for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant reached the project site in Pabna last morning amidst special security arrangements.

"The consignment of fresh fuel reached the project site around 8:30am and then the project officials received it," said Ruhul Kuddus, site-office in-charge of Rooppur Power Plant.

According to the high officials of the power plant, a total of seven fuel consignments will be delivered to the site within this year.

The first five consignments of nuclear fuel reached the project site between September 29 and October 27.