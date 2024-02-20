69pc land cases associated with small farmers

Says ALRD study

At least 69 percent cases filed over land related conflicts in the country are associated with small farmers while 25 percent are related to indigenous communities, a study revealed.

Poor and marginalised people, including indigenous communities, are victims of injustice for their inability to avail land rights amid an extremely formal, complex, urban-centric, time-consuming and financially draining legal system of the country, it observed.

The study, conducted by Association for Land Reform and Development was presented at a views-exchange meeting at the capital's CIRDAP auditorium yesterday.

Local influentials often grab lands of poor and marginalised people by various means, including making threats, forging documents, filing false cases, and inciting conflict issues, said the study titled "Bangladesh Land Conflict CSO Monitoring Report 2023".

ALRD collected data of 34 cases of structured land conflicts from 21 districts in the country and analysed those in the study conducted between September 2023 and January 2024, said ALDR deputy manager AKM Bulbul Ahmed.

Such conflicts, some having continued for over 20 years, have affected 50,603 households within a total 10,587-hectare area, the study found.

The scenario is largely a consequence of one-dimensional development projects, including eco-park, reserved forest, dams, social forestry, special economic zones, among other driving factors, it observed.

"In 2023, a total of 110 land related complaints were filed with National Human Rights Commission. Proceedings, including hearing, of these cases are going on every day. When there is any specific complaint regarding land issues, we recommend the government to take action," said NHRC chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed.

Prof Dr Robayet Ferdous of Dhaka University said, "We have seen influential groups grabbing lands of minority and indigenous communities, often launching attacks on their homes and temples."

ALRD executive director Shamsul Huda said, "While land conflicts were supposed to decrease after independence of country, it increased on the contrary. Many lives are lost in such conflicts. When someone protests and demand land rights, numerous cases are filed against the victim."

Fauzia Moslem, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, said, "Land conflicts are different for ethnic minority communities in plain land and hilly regions. Also, women are largely deprived of their land rights due to religious and traditional issues."