682 hajj pilgrims in a bind as funds stuck in bank

A total of 682 hajj pilgrims are facing uncertainty about traveling to Saudi Arabia this year as their flight tickets have not been booked.

Around Tk 13 crore for the tickets has been deposited to Premier Bank, but the bank is yet to release the funds.

The religious affairs ministry yesterday said these pilgrims may not reach Saudi Arabia on time. It also wrote to Premier Bank twice, urging the bank to release the funds by May 27, but to no avail.

In a letter yesterday, the ministry warned Premier Bank that it would be held responsible for any hindrance in sending the pilgrims.

Matiul Islam, additional secretary to the ministry, told The Daily Star that the pilgrims are now worried about missing their flights.

The first hajj flight was on May 9, and the last one is scheduled for June 12.

The ministry reported that the negligence of two hajj agencies primarily caused this issue.

Akbar Hajj Group initially planned to send 428 pilgrims but later withdrew.

These pilgrims were then transferred to Shikdar Air Travels, which also later declined to send them. Subsequently, they were moved to Al Risan Travel Agency.

The funds for these pilgrims are held in Premier Bank's Mohakhali branch, while Al Risan Travel's account is with Islami Bank's Uttara branch. Despite requests to transfer the money to Islami Bank for ticket purchases, Premier Bank has not acted.

Al Risan Travel Agency sought help from the ministry, which first contacted Premier Bank in March and again on May 26, directing the transfer by May 27. However, Premier Bank has not responded, said Matiul Islam.

Seeking anonymity, an official from Premier Bank's Mohakhali branch stated that Tk 6 crore was released on May 30, allowing for the purchase of air tickets for 318 pilgrims.

He said they are working to release the remaining funds soon.