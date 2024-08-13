Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 01:26 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

68 law officers step down in a week

Staff Correspondent
Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 01:26 AM

Sixty-eight state law officers out of 207, including the attorney general appointed by the Sheikh Hasina-led government, have resigned from their offices in the last seven days.

Among them, Senior Advocate AM Amin Uddin resigned from the post of attorney general on August 7.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Advocate Sk Md Morshed stepped down from the post of additional attorney general on August 6, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

Then two other additional attorney generals -- SM Munir and Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury -- resigned.

All of them sent their resignation letters to the president through the attorney general's office, AG office sources said yesterday.

According to sources, many aspiring candidates from various political backgrounds have submitted their resumes to replace the public prosecutors.

Since the fall of the government on August 5, many of the officials who had been appointed to major positions have stepped down or been removed.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

উপদেষ্টাদের কাছে প্রত্যাশা ও সতর্কতা

অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকারের উপদেষ্টাদের থেকে এমন বক্তব্য প্রত্যাশিত, যা দিয়ে সমাজে বিভ্রান্তি-বিতর্ক দূর হবে, তৈরি হবে না।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আপিল বিভাগে ৪ নতুন বিচারপতি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification