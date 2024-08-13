68 law officers step down in a week

Sixty-eight state law officers out of 207, including the attorney general appointed by the Sheikh Hasina-led government, have resigned from their offices in the last seven days.

Among them, Senior Advocate AM Amin Uddin resigned from the post of attorney general on August 7.

Advocate Sk Md Morshed stepped down from the post of additional attorney general on August 6, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

Then two other additional attorney generals -- SM Munir and Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury -- resigned.

All of them sent their resignation letters to the president through the attorney general's office, AG office sources said yesterday.

According to sources, many aspiring candidates from various political backgrounds have submitted their resumes to replace the public prosecutors.

Since the fall of the government on August 5, many of the officials who had been appointed to major positions have stepped down or been removed.