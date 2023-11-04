67 eminent citizens call for Fakhrul’s release

Sixty-seven eminent citizens yesterday urged the authorities to immediately release BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"It appears that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is a firm believer in peaceful political activities. His role is important and well-known in ensuring that political rivalry remains peaceful. We believe his release can play a significant role in avoiding political conflicts and reinstating the practice of democratic norms," reads the statement.

"Today, the nation is looking forward to establishing a democratic political society. The prime minister herself has spoken of her commitment to this. The demand for national polls under a non-partisan government within three months is intensifying with time," it adds.

Leftist politician Badruddin Umar, former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed, former Jahangirnagar University professor and economist Anu Mohammad, former Dhaka University vice-chancellor Prof Anwarullah Chowdhury, former Dhaka University professors Mahbub Ullah, Ahmed Kamal and Saidur Rahman, and Emeritus Professor ATM Nurul Amin, were among the signatories to the statement.