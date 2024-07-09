6,500 hectares of agri land under water

Farmers have suffered significant losses due to the ongoing flood in Kurigram, as around 6,500 hectares of agricultural land -- including Aman seedbeds and vegetable fields -- have been under water over the past week.

Officials of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said out of the 6,500 hectares, various vegetables were being grown on 2,000 hectares, 500 hectares were used as Aman seedbeds, and 4,000 hectares were used for jute and other crops. While jute cultivation has not suffered much damage yet, there is a concern that prolonged flooding might also impact these crops.

Meanwhile, farmers in the affected areas claimed that the damage was much higher than the DAE estimates.

Surjamal Mia, a farmer of Char Madhya Kadamtala village in Kurigram Sadar, said his three-bigha land where he was growing pepper and pointed gourd (potol) has gone underwater.

He also feared that the jute he is growing in four bighas of land will also be damaged if the flood gets prolonged.

Farmer Nazrul Islam of Kalatipara village in Ulipur upazila said he cultivated pepper on five bighas of land, planning to sell Tk 4 lakh worth of peppers.

"But now the flood has damaged everything. This year's flood has affected farmers the worst," he said.

Sudhir Chandra Das, 70, a farmer of Jorgach village in Chilmari upazila, said his Aman seedbed on 40 decimals of land was completely damaged.

"I'll have to prepare the seedbeds again once the water recedes, but I don't know when that will happen," he added.

Contacted, Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy director of DAE in Kurigram, said vegetables and Aman seedbeds submerged under the floodwater are completely destroyed.

DAE staff are still assessing the full extent of the damage at the field level, he added.

However, Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of WDB in Kurigram, said there is no possibility of flood water receding in the next 3-4 days.