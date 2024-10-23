65 more return from Lebanon

Sixty-five more Bangladeshi nationals evacuated from Lebanon arrived in Dhaka yesterday by a Saudi Arabian commercial flight.

The aircraft landed at Dhaka airport in the evening via Jeddah, said a press release.

Foreign Ministry Director Mustafa Jamil Khan spoke with them at the airport. So far, no Bangladeshi casualties have been reported in Lebanon.

These evacuees are among approximately 1,800 Bangladeshi nationals who have expressed their wish to voluntarily return due to the deteriorating security conditions in Lebanon.

On October 21, 54 Bangladeshis returned home from Lebanon in the first batch.