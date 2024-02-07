65 illegal structures knocked down

Bangladesh
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority yesterday dismantled 65 illegal structures from Aricha Ghat in Manikganj yesterday.

BIWTA Executive Magistrate Hasan Maruf, who led the daylong eviction drive, said, "Illegal structures in the riverside areas of BIWTA are being demolished. In continuation of that, the drive was conducted at Aricha Ghat. Saplings will be planted to beautify these places."

BIWTA Aricha Port Officer SM Sajjadur Rahman said, "Such an eviction drive will also be conducted at Paturia Ghat soon. A total of 150 illegal structures were removed from Daulatdia Ghat area in Rajbari on Monday."

