64 HSC examinees get bail

They were arrested in cases filed over violence centring quota protests

A total of 64 HSC examinees, who were arrested over the recent violence centring quota reform protests in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Satkhira, secured bail yesterday.

In Dhaka, two courts granted bail to 42 college students, who were arrested in 33 violence cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam granted bail to 37 examinees, while Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate M Mustafizur Rahman granted bail to five examinees.

Earlier in the day, the defence filed separate petitions with these two courts, seeking bail for the 42 college students.

Of them, 37 were arrested in 29 cases filed with 14 police stations in Dhaka city, while five were arrested in four cases filed in Savar, Ashulia, and South Keraniganj.

The charges in the cases mostly included illegal gathering, rioting, assaulting police, damaging properties, and arson attacks.

In Chattogram, two district courts granted bail to 16 HSC examinees.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam granted bail to three students while Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrates Md Oli Ullah granted bail to 13.

They passed the order after their guardians appealed to the court, said public prosecutor Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury.

According to the court and Chattogram prison sources, more than 130 students have so far been arrested across the port city and district in violence cases.

In Satkhira, a district court granted bail to six HSC examinees.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Md Salauddin Ahmed passed the order in the evening, said defence lawyer Abdul Mazid.

The six students were arrested along with 10 others on charges of attacking police and obstructing government work.

Meanwhile, a law ministry press release yesterday said the HSC candidates secured bail from Dhaka and Satkhira courts at the special initiative from Law Minister Anisul Huq.

The law minister has directed the prosecution team (prosecutors) across the country to be proactive in granting bail to students, the press release said.

On Thursday, a press release from the home ministry stated that if any of the detainees involved in recent violent incidents are current HSC examinees, they would be provided legal assistance for securing bail if they apply with their exam admission papers and relevant documents.

Furthermore, the government would also provide legal assistance for the bail of detained students against whom there are no serious charges.

[Our Dhaka, Chattogram, and Satkhira correspondents contributed to this report.]