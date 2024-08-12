628 out of 639 police stations resume operations: Police HQ

Almost all police stations across the country have resumed their operations except those that were completely vandalised and necessary logistics damaged.

Operations of 628 police stations, out of 639, have resumed across the country today, according to Police Headquarters.

Of these, 108 police stations out of 110 are functional in the metropolitan cities, while 520 police stations out of 529 are in districts, it said.

However, it will be possible to start the activities of the rest 11 police stations in the next 2-3 days, it added.

The services of most of the police stations remained suspended after the fall of the Hasina government on August 5, following attacks on the police stations across the country amid a mass upsurge.