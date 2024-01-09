62 more hospitalised with dengue

At least 62 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of cases this year rose to 440, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

So far, three persons have died of dengue this year.

A total of 362 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country while 772 dengue patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and 321,179 cases.