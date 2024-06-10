6,000 more doctors to be appointed

Health minister tells JS

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen told parliament yesterday that 6,000 more doctors will be appointed to fill vacant posts in different health institutions across the country.

Besides, the proposal for appointing 2,000 doctors in the first phase has already been sent to the Directorate General of Health Services, he said.

The health minister gave this information in a written statement in response to the notice given by multiple MPs in the Jatiya Sangsad.

Awami League MP from Barguna-2, Sultana Nadira, reserved seat MP Parveen Zaman and independent MP Sanowar Hossain gave notice to the health minister regarding the recruitment of manpower in the health complex of their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, in a written statement, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said the Department of Environment (DoE) conducted 2,338 drives against brick kilns from January 2019 to April this year.

During the drives, DoE filed a total of 4,436 cases and sentenced 98 people to jail for various terms. It also collected Tk 111.50 crore as fine.

JOURNOS SHOULDN'T BE TREATED BADLY AT DMCH

Meanwhile, while talking to reporters at a programme yesterday, the health minister said there should be no discrimination against journalists at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On June 4, DMCH authorities asked its officials and employees not to talk with journalists without prior permission from hospital authorities.

Signed by DMCH Director Brig Gen Md Asaduzzaman, the notice said, "All on-duty officials and employees of DMCH are requested not to give interviews or statements to any correspondents of print and electronic media without the permission from the authorities concerned.''

Regarding the notice, the minister said, "I called the director this morning and talked to him about it. I told him not to treat journalists badly there."