600 foreigners detained in Malaysia, Bangladeshis top the list

In a major immigration raid in Selangor, Malaysia, 602 foreigners were detained today, with Bangladeshis making up the largest group among those detainees, reports New Straits Times.

The joint operation, led by the Selangor National Security Council (MKN), targeted shops, houses and business premises in Section 25, Taman Sri Muda.

Of the 1,091 foreigners screened during the two-hour raid, 602 were detained for suspected violations of the Immigration Act, including overstaying or failing to present valid travel documents such as work permits or passports.

The detained individuals, aged between 19 and 53, include nationals from nine countries, with a significant number from Bangladesh, according to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

"The detainees will be taken to the Semenyih Immigration Depot for further investigation under relevant immigration laws, including the Immigration Act 1958/63 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007," Amirudin said during a press conference.

He added that the operation was based on intelligence regarding the influx of undocumented foreign workers in the area.

Officials from multiple agencies, including the Immigration Department, General Operations Force, and the Selangor state police, were present in the raid.

Besides Bangladeshis, nationals from Algeria, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, were among those detained.