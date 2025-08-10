600 acres set aside for US cotton hub

Govt starts work to reduce trade gap with America

The bid to reduce the trade gap with the US is progressing at full steam, with the government allocating 600 acres of land for building a cotton warehouse and local importers targeting American cotton imports worth $1 billion this year.

The warehouse, on 600 acres of land at the Mirsarai economic zone in Chattogram, will be built by American and local entrepreneurs, said Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman.

The move would pave the way for higher cotton imports from the US as it would reduce the import time to a day or two from more than 45 days at present.

By the end of this fiscal year, Bangladesh can increase the import of American cotton to $1 billion, which will help reduce the trade deficit between the two countries, said Showkat Aziz Russell, president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association.

At present, Bangladesh imports about $370 million worth of cotton from the US, which is about 7 percent of total imports of the white fibre in a year.

Garment exporters are also demanding yarn spun out of American cotton for the favourable tariff rate from the US government.

For instance, if a T-shirt is made with at least 20 percent American cotton, the US customs will not apply the 20 percent tariff on the value of the good.

Some local garment exporters can use up to 40 percent US cotton in making the garment.

So, the local spinners, millers, traders and users will favour the import of American cotton despite the higher prices, Russell said.

The duty benefit on the garment exports made out of American cotton was a long-time demand of Bangladeshi garment makers, said Faruque Hassan, former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

"So the move to scale up cotton imports from the US was a good decision for Bangladesh," he said.

However, it would be difficult to increase the import of US cotton in a year as many mills have a shortfall of working capital and the banks may not be interested in financing them as their business is not going well, said a cotton importer asking not to be named to speak candidly on the issue.

But, the demand for woven items from Bangladesh to the US is higher, he said.

If the export of woven items to the US increases, so will the import of American cotton, he added.

The Trump administration negotiated a 20 percent tariff with Bangladesh with a major condition of reducing the $6 billion trade gap in a year.

During the negotiation, Bangladesh committed to reducing the trade gap with more imports of cotton, wheat, soybean seeds, aircrafts and LPG and building warehouses for cotton stockpiling.

The government will have to reduce the 75 percent trade gap within one year and the import of cotton, soybean and wheat can help reduce this gap easily, said a private sector representative who was present during the negotiation with the United States Trade Representative last week.