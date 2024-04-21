60 hurt as RMG workers and police clash in Narayanganj

At least 50 workers and 10 police personnel were injured in a clash between garment workers and law enforcers at Fatullah area in Narayanganj this afternoon.

The clash started around 12:30pm when hundreds of workers of Abanti Colour Tex Ltd, an export-oriented factory of Crony Group at BSCIC, were demonstrating demanding salaries for the month of March.

The clash lasted for an hour. Some vehicles were also vandalised during the clash, reports our local correspondent.

Photo: Saurav Hossain Siam

Earlier, hundreds of workers of Abanti Colour Tex Ltd blocked Dhaka-Munshiganj regional road in Narayanganj.

They came out of the factory located at BSCIC and blocked the road around 9:30am. A two-kilometre-long tailback was created on the busy road as the workers blocked the road using bamboo and wooden sticks.

When the report was filed around 2:30pm the situation was still at a standstill with no movement of vehicles.

According to eyewitnesses, a notice was attached on the factory gate around 12:00pm which said that the factory will be closed till April 23. After seeing the notice, workers got furious. As a result, industrial police charged batons and sprayed water to calm them down but failed. Workers then started to throw brick chunks and police later fired teargas shells and rubber bullets.

Photo: Saurav Hossain Siam

Assistant Police Super of Industrial Police-4 Aynul Huda said at least 10 law enforcers were injured by bricks thrown at them by the workers.

"Police went on action when workers started to vandalise the vehicles on the road. Police are trying to bring the situation under control."

On the other hand, workers have claimed that at least 50 of them were injured in the clash. At least 20 sufferred bullet injuries.

Zaridul Mondol, a worker of the factory, said "We were protesting peacefully when police started to charge baton and shoot at us.

"We are demanding our salary, is that a crime? Then why police fired on us? If we got our salary on time we would not need to take to the streets," said Md Faysal, another worker of the factory.

Earlier in the day, the workers told The Daily Star that before the Eid-ul-Fitr, they were paid only the bonus (half of the monthly wage) but the factory authorities did not give them the monthly salary of March.

Md Masud, an operator of the sewing section of the factory, said the factory closed for the Eid holidays on April 8 and the authorities gave a commitment to pay the wage through mobile banking services but they did not, he said.

"I kept checking my mobile phone even on Eid day, expecting the salary. You can't imagine how we spent our Eid with family members.

"We had no Eid this year as we weren't paid our salaries. I couldn't go to my village on Eid vacation. We have to take to the streets every time to get the wages of our hard work. Are we human or something else?" asked Sumaiya, another operator of the factory.

Around 11:30am, Taslim Uddin, inspector (investigation) of Fatullah Model Police Station, said the situation was under control and the workers were not causing any trouble.

"The workers are just blocking the road demanding payment of March, causing at least a 2km long traffic jam. The Dhaka-Munshiganj road is a busy road. We are trying to contact the factory owner to solve the problem."

At least 7,000 workers are employed at the factory owned by AH Aslam Sunny.

Contacted, Sunny told The Daily Star, "We have paid the Eid bonus to all workers. But the salary for the month of March remains unpaid. The factory has just opened, I will pay everyone's salary by next Wednesday."