60 eminent citizens protest the eviction

Sixty eminent citizens have expressed their anger over Dhaka South City Corporation's attempt to evict the Harijan community of Miranzilla City Colony without providing rehabilitation.

"This colony in Bangshal is 400 years old, where thousands of people are living in inhumane conditions. The Harijan community also believes that the mayor's decision to evict them from the colony amounts to a severe violation of human rights," they said in a statement yesterday.

Sultana Kamal and Rasheda K Chowdhury, advisors of the former caretaker government, Khushi Kabir, coordinator of Nijera Kori, Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, ZI Khan Panna, advocate at the Supreme Court, lawyer Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, and Syeda Rizwana Hasan, executive director of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, were among the signatories.