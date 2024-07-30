6 protest organisers still in DB custody

Six organisers of the quota reform protest were still in the custody of Detective Branch yesterday.

Their family members were allowed to meet the organisers around 2:00pm inside the DB office.

Detectives picked up the six -- Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumder, Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, and Nusrat Tabassum -- between Friday and Sunday. The DB kept them in its custody for what it claimed is "to ensure their security".

After the family members' meeting with the organisers, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of DMP, said the organisers would be freed soon.

"We are talking to them, their family members. We think that they will soon return to their families," he told reporters in front of the DB office on Minto Road, responding to a query on how long the organisers would be kept in custody.

Asked about the allegation of forcing the organisers to withdraw their protest programme, Harun termed the allegation "a rumour".

"I'm humbly requesting [you] not to spread rumours. The DB is a place of trust where no one was forcibly taken into, tortured or forced to issue statements," Harun said, adding that the six organisers withdrew their protest as all their demands have already been met.

On Sunday night, Nahid Islam, one of the key organisers, along with five other coordinators, made the announcement via video message, which was distributed to media outlets from the DB office.

He was seen reading a statement, minutes after a photo posted by Harun on Facebook that showed them having food with Harun in a room apparently at the DB office.

Yesterday, two Supreme Court lawyers filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking orders for the immediate release of the six. During the hearing on the petition, the HC expressed displeasure over the photo of the six organisers eating at the DB office and said, "Don't mock the nation."

"We waited for eleven hours at the DB office as we were told that Nahid and others will be released. But at midnight, DB officers said they will make decision about them [organisers] as per the court [High Court] order today as a writ petition in this regard was pending," a guardian of an organiser told The Daily Star around 12:15am today, wishing anonymity.

"If we had been informed of the matter earlier, then we wouldn't have waited for this long time here. It is harassment."

This newspaper could not get DB's comments regarding the matter.