6 killed in road accidents
Six people were killed and another was injured in road accidents in two districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.
In Cox's Bazar, four people were killed in a head-on collision between a covered-van and a bus in Chakria area. The accident took place on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Lalbridge area of the upazila around 10:30am, police said.
The deceased are Abdur Sukkur Munna, 40, of Panchlaish; Md Bashir Mia, 35, of Chandnaish in Chattogram; and Rubita Akhter, 26, of Palakata 2nd Ward area of Chiringa Union; and Abdul Mannan of Harbang in Chakaria, police said.
Among them, Bashir and Rubita were the passengers and Mannan was the driver of the bus, and Sukkur was the covered-van driver, said Mahbubul Haque Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Chiringa Highway Police Station. The vehicles involved in the accident were seized by the highway police, said the OC.
In Pirojpur, two school-goers were killed and another was injured as their motorbike hit a roadside electric pole at Baroibuniya village in Nazirpur upazila.
Shadhin Sheikh, 16, son of late Dalim Sheikh from Hoglabuniya village; and Rahman Sheikh, 15, son of Mukul Sheikh from Purbo Baniary village, died on the spot.
They were 10th-graders of Baroibuniya Secondary School.
Their classmate Md Tanjim, 15, son of Shahidul Islam Sheikh from Tarabuniya village, was sent to Gopalganj for treatment.
