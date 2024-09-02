6 killed as bus, truck collide in Gopalganj

At least six people were killed and 24 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj yesterday morning.

The deceased are Tahura Begum, 55, and her daughter Tania Afroj, 28; Syed Mamshad Ali, 31; Saidur Rahman, 44; Sagor Mollah, 24; and Roish Sheikh, 24.

The accident took place on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Majhigati area around 7:45am, said Abdullah Hel Baki, sub-inspector of Bhanga Highway Police Station.

A Dhaka-bound bus of Imad Paribahan collided head-on with an oncoming truck, he said.

Five people died on the spot, the SI said, adding that the injured were rushed to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex and Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex.

Md Kamal Hossain from the Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex said a total of 14 injured were admitted to the facility. Seven of them, who were critically injured, were referred to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Atiar Rahman, ward master at Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, confirmed that one woman was brought dead. Six others were admitted to the hospital, with one of them in a very critical condition.

Abu Sayed Md. Khairul Anam, officer in-charge of Bhanga Highway Police Station, said they are trying to find out the reason behind the accident.