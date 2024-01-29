6 of a family held for killing man

Police have arrested six persons of a family in Nalitabari, Sherpur for allegedly killing a man named Shah Kamal Kodi.

Habibur Rahman Hobi, 55, his wife Amela Khatun, 45, their son Sarwar Jahan, Hobi's brother Harez Ali, 50, and nephews Golam Mustafa, 30, and Rahul Mia, 22, were held in Nalitabari on Saturday.

Hobi is a former chairman of Jogania Union Parishad.

A Sherpur court sent them to jail yesterday, said Md Monirul Alam Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Nalitabari Police Station.

Hobi called Kodi, 35, a day labourer, to his house to lend him some money on Thursday. When Kodi arrived, the accused slit his throat and left the body on a canal bank.

The arrestees killed him to frame their rivals, said the OC.

The victim's mother filed a case with the police station on Friday night.