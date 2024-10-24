6 DIGs made additional IGs

The government today transferred and gave new postings to six deputy inspectors general after promoting them to the post of additional inspector general.

The home ministry issued a circular in this regard.

As per the circular, DIGs at the Police Headquarters Md Akram Hossain, Abu Naser Mohammad Khaled and Mosleh Uddin Ahmed have been made additional IGs at the Police Headquarters, while Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khondaker Rafiqul Islam has been transferred to Special Branch as its additional IG, DIG Md Mostafa Kamal of Police Bureau of Investigation and DIG Md Sibgatullah of Industrial Police have been made additional IGs of their same respective units.

With the postings, the SB, PBI and Industrial Police have got new chiefs.

The Special Branch has been without a chief after Addl IG Shah Alam went on retirement on October 3, the PBI since July 19 when Banaj Kumar Majumder retired as head of the unit, and the Industrial Police since August 22 when Mahabubor Rahman was forced to go on retirement.