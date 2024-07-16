6 to die, 7 get life term for double murder

A Cumilla court yesterday sentenced six people to death and seven others to life imprisonment for killing two people in 2016 over a land dispute.

Cumilla Additional District and Session Judge Md Jahangir Hossain handed down the punishment.

The death row convicts are -- Tofayel Ahmed Tota, Kamal Hossain, Md Mamun, Alamgir Hossain, Babul and Harunur Rashid.

Of them, Tofayel, Mamun and Harunur Rashid were tried in absentia.

The lifers are -- Haidar Ali, Abdul Mannan, Jamal Hossain, Abul Bashar, Jakir Hossain, Abdul Quader and Abdul Kuddus.

According to the prosecution, Gias Uddin and Jamal Hossain of Dhanaitori in Sadar Dakkhin upazila were killed by the convicts over a land dispute on August 12, 2016.

Mehedi Hasan, son of Gias Uddin, filed a case against 12 identified people and four-five unidentified people with Sadar Dakkhin Police Station.

On August 20, 2017, police submitted chargehseet against 15 people.

