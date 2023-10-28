5th batch of nuclear fuel arrives at Rooppur

The fifth consignment of uranium, the nuclear fuel for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, arrived in Pabna's Rooppur yesterday under special security arrangements.

A convoy carrying uranium entered the project area around 9:30am.

The last consignment of nuclear fuel reached Rooppur on October 20.

Confirming the development, Biplob Kumar Goswami, Pabna additional superintendent of police (Ishwardi Circle), said the convoy carrying uranium left the capital in the morning, crossed the Bangabandhu Bridge, and reached Rooppur project area via Banpara in Natore and Dasuria in Ishwardi of Pabna.

On September 28, the first consignment of fuel for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Project arrived in Bangladesh. The next day, on September 29, fuel was taken to the project area under special security measures.

The Ministry of Science and Technology recently said that the first unit of the plant may come into operation in July 2024 and the second unit in July 2025.

Once the two units become operational, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be capable of generating 2,400 MW of power. The first unit has reached over 90 percent completion in terms of physical and structural work, while the second unit has progressed to about 70 percent completion.