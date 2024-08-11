599 out of 639 police stations now partially operational

A total of 599 out of 639 police stations in the country resumed operations partially today, thanks to the assistance of the armed forces and Ansar members.

Of 110 police stations in metropolitan areas, activities have started in 97, Police Headquarters says in a press statement.

General diaries were filed and some internal work was completed at the police stations. However, police did not start patrolling, police officials said.

Members of the force along with students and locals are clearing the debris as many police stations were vandalised or torched during the recent violence across the country.

Although many police stations resumed operations, most are not yet fully staffed. The law enforcers who are yet to join are demanding assurances of safety before going back to work.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain today set this Thursday as the deadline for police to report to their respective stations.

"By Thursday, if you do not join your assigned force, we will assume you do not wish to remain in the force. Please report to your stations by Thursday," he said.